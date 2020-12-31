100 cats surrendered, rescued from hoarding situation in the South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Joeline Laliberte has dedicated her life to save innocent animals from precarious living situations.

“It is full-time, five in the morning to midnight sometimes,” the Oliver, B.C., woman told Global News on Thursday.

Laliberte runs Paws N Claws Freedom Rescue Society out of her home and outbuildings.

“It’s really grown into quite a big endeavour. I didn’t expect it, but it happened and we are loving it.”

The rescue operation was recently tasked with its largest rescue to date.

Approximately 100 cats are in the process of being trapped and transported from a South Okanagan property where the owner has agreed to surrender them.

“When you have that many cats in a large colony like that and in small areas, they do end up with worms, mites,” Laliberte said of the felines’ condition.

“I saw a lot more animals than I had expected. Multiples in the barn and the family was doing their best with what they had going on,” she said.

“Into the house was a whole world of its own. There were multiple cats in every room, and they were doing their best to keep the males separated from the females.”

Laliberte said the animal owner had good intentions, but became overwhelmed with cats breeding and people apparently dumping unwanted pets on their doorstep.

The cats were being fed cheap dog food, she said, and weren’t vaccinated, spayed or neutered.

There were so many cats that re-enforcements were called in, with animal rescue organizations across the province heeding the call.

“I’ve called on Critteraid and Kelowna Kitten Rescue, and I’ve got a lady coming from Cat Therapy in Vancouver today,” she said.

“We are going back up today to collect all the rest if we can.”

The cats will be fixed and dewormed and will get their first shots before being adopted into loving homes.

To donate, volunteer, or adopt a new furry friend, you can visit Joeline’s website at pawclaws.ca