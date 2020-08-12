Salmon Arm pet rescue asking public for help

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit group in the Shuswap area is asking the public to help with its pet supplies drive.

The Shuswap Paws Rescue Society is having its annual Jam the Ram supply drive.

The group is asking people from the community to fill a truck bed with pet supplies for their animals.

For the next two weeks, the society is asking residents to fill a truck bed inside the Piccadilly Mall with pet supplies for the society’s foster homes.

“We are currently taking care of around 200 cats and we’re at about 300 cats for the year,” said Barb Gosselin, the Shuswap Paws Rescue Society’s president.

“The biggest items we need are kitten wet and dry foods.”

Salmon Arm residents are encouraged to part take in the drive and can enter a contest while doing so.

“Braby Motors has sponsored Jam the Ram and have graciously allowed one of their trucks to be used for the drive,” said Gosselin.

The contest is asking for donors to take a picture of themselves with their donation at the truck and they will be entered to win an oil change and a prize pack from the car dealership.

The drive will end on Aug. 23.

