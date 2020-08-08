Man caught on video yelling, swearing at restaurant staff in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man was caught on video this week angrily yelling and swearing at restaurant staff in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The short video, posted to social media, was said to be taken in Blind Bay, a small community along Shuswap Lake, around 18 kilometres northwest of Salmon Arm on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The scene shows two small tables blocking the entrance to the restaurant. And when the video starts, a man wearing shorts and a sleeveless shirt can be seen berating an elderly staff member.

“(I ordered) an hour ago and you’re not making my food!” the man can be heard yelling.

The staff member says something that can’t be heard, then offers a bag of takeout food, to which the man yells “No!” — an apparent rejection of an order that wasn’t his.

“Why do you take orders if you can’t make them,” yelled the man, before adding, “are you f—ed?!”

The staff member replies, to which the man yells back, “I don’t f—ing care anymore! I’ve got to go feed my two-year-old. F— you! If you can’t take orders, tell people you can’t!”

Global News has reached out to both the person who posted the video and the restaurant.

On Saturday, Salmon Arm RCMP said they looked into the incident, and that a police file was generated.

“However, after speaking with the complainant and reviewing the video (which was posted online) there does not appear to have been a criminal offence committed,” said police.

“The man was reportedly yelling because his order had not been filled in a timely manner. The police file has now been concluded.”

Earlier this week, B.C. Premier John Horgan addressed a somewhat similar scenario in which some patrons at a Greater Victoria restaurant verbally attacked two staff members to the point of tears.

“Obviously, very disappointed that bad behavior continues before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and, sadly, it will likely continue after the pandemic,” Horgan said on Thursday, Aug. 6.

“Certainly that’s not how I raised my kids, and I think most people across British Columbia are horrified when they hear stories like the story coming out of Mr. Mike’s.

“You’ve got employees doing their level best to provide an opportunity for people to come together to share a meal in a safe, comfortable place. And to have idiots come in and be idiots, quite frankly, is not acceptable.”

