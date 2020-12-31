Menu

Car goes through guard rail and over escarpment near Sherman Access

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton fire says one person was extricated from a car after it went over the escarpment at the Sherman Cut on the Mountain Dec. 31, 2020.
Hamilton fire says one person was extricated from a car after it went over the escarpment at the Sherman Cut on the Mountain Dec. 31, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police say they are investigating a Thursday morning crash on the Sherman Access after a car plunged 30 metres through a guardrail.

Hamilton fire says it got the call out to the Sherman Cut around 8 a.m. involving a vehicle over the escarpment.

“Crews located the vehicle over the side, approximately 100 feet down,” said assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager.

“Crews were then able to extract the lone occupant.”

A 46-year old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to Hamilton paramedics Superintendent Dave Thompson.

“The patient suffered multiple trauma injuries consistent with a vehicle collision,” Thompson told Global News.

Hamilton police say they are holding the scene and say there are road closures in the area.

