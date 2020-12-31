Ontario reports over 3,300 new coronavirus cases, setting single-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,328 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 182,159.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date for the province, ahead of Wednesday’s total of 2,923.

“Locally, there are 888 new cases in Toronto, 431 in Peel, 418 in York Region, 257 in Windsor-Essex County and 194 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 156,012 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Fifty-six additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,530.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 63,900 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,922,058 tests and 72,283 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 5.7 per cent, which is down from Wednesday, when it was 8.4 per cent, and up from last Thursday, when it was 3.7 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,235 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 58), which is the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 337 people in intensive care (up by 14) and 210 on a ventilator (up by six).

4:42 ‘A dumb mistake,’ Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips says upon return from vacation ‘A dumb mistake,’ Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips says upon return from vacation

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

89,195 people are male

91,818 people are female

23,562 people are 19 and under

66,256 people are 20 to 39

52,491 people are 40 to 59

26,320 people are 60 to 79

13,493 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,749 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 28. There are currently 187 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 1,186 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,050 among staff.

This #NewYear, only celebrate at home with the people you live with. Connect virtually to keep in touch with extended family and friends. If you live alone, consider exclusively celebrating with one additional household. Learn more at https://t.co/ZRCURjRGfW. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement