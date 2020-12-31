Environment Canada: Freezing rain on the way for London region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding area as they warn of freezing rain on New Years Day

The national weather agency is calling for freezing rain to begin late Friday afternoon, or early in the evening, impacting parts of southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe area.

Forecasters say the freezing rain may be mixed initially with rain or snow, but the potential for a prolonged period of freezing rain could bring measurable ice accumulations to many areas.

The freezing rain should transition to rain or snow later Friday night.

Environment Canada says the precipitation is associated with a low pressure system moving north from Texas and there is still some uncertainty of the exact track of the system as it approaches Lake Erie. They say that will affect the exact timing and duration of the freezing rain.

The special weather statement is in place for London, Strathroy, Komoka, Parkhill, as well as western and eastern Middlesex County.