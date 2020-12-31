FC Edmonton bringing fullback Jeannot Esua back for 2021 season

Send this page to someone via email

Cameroonian fullback Jeannot Esua will be back with FC Edmonton for the 2021 Canadian Premier League season, the soccer club announced on Wednesday.

“We are excited to welcome Jeannot back for another season with FC Edmonton,” coach Alan Koch said in a news release. “He has proven himself to be an elite level fullback in the league, and we are excited to integrate him into the new team this coming season.

“His athleticism and technical ability will make him an important piece of our team.” Tweet This

READ MORE: FC Edmonton names Alan Koch as new head coach

Esua, 24, has played for the Eddies for the past two seasons.

FC Edmonton has been busy in December. Last week, the club announced it had signed winger Fraser Aird. The 25-year-old most recently played for Valour FC and has eight caps with Canada’s national team for whom he made his debut in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Aird’s) ability to create opportunities for his teammates are going to be a major part of our new team,” Koch said.

“I look forward to working with him to elevate his game to an even higher level.” Tweet This

Last week the Eddies also announced they had signed former York9 FC winger Kyle Porter. The 30-year-old played for FC Edmonton several years ago when the club was competing in the North American Soccer League.

The terms of all three contracts were not disclosed.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about FC Edmonton.