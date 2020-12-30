Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Finland shuts out Slovakia at world juniors, setting up first place battle with Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2020 5:30 pm
Finland's Ville Heinola (4), Samuel Helenius (20), Matias Rajaniemi (12) and goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) celebrate the win over Slovakia during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Finland's Ville Heinola (4), Samuel Helenius (20), Matias Rajaniemi (12) and goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) celebrate the win over Slovakia during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

The win sets up a showdown with Canada (3-0) for first place in Group A on New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: Byfield leads Canada to 10-0 win over Switzerland at world junior hockey tournament 

Samuel Helenius scored two goals for Finland, while Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell added singles.

Finland outshot Slovakia 50-12.

Finland’s Roni Hirvonen (22) is stopped by Slovakia’s goalie Samuel Hlavaj (29) as Andrej Golian (24) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Finland’s Roni Hirvonen (22) is stopped by Slovakia’s goalie Samuel Hlavaj (29) as Andrej Golian (24) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Slovakia finished the preliminary round with one regulation win, one overtime loss and two regulation losses. The team has secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Wearable tech acts as defence against COVID-19 in Edmonton world junior hockey ‘bubble’ 

Switzerland was scheduled to face Germany and Russia was slated to meet Sweden later on Wednesday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

Click to play video 'Schneider family glowing with anticipation for World Juniors' Schneider family glowing with anticipation for World Juniors
© 2020 The Canadian Press
HockeyEdmonton sportsSportsJunior HockeyWorld JuniorsWorld Junior Hockey ChampionshipIIHF2021 World Juniorsworld juniors 2021Team FinlandFinland shuts out Slovakia at World JuniorsTeam Slovakia
Flyers
More weekly flyers