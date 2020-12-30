Finland shuts out Slovakia at world juniors, setting up first place battle with Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

The win sets up a showdown with Canada (3-0) for first place in Group A on New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: Byfield leads Canada to 10-0 win over Switzerland at world junior hockey tournament

Samuel Helenius scored two goals for Finland, while Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell added singles.

Finland outshot Slovakia 50-12.

Finland’s Roni Hirvonen (22) is stopped by Slovakia’s goalie Samuel Hlavaj (29) as Andrej Golian (24) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Slovakia finished the preliminary round with one regulation win, one overtime loss and two regulation losses. The team has secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Wearable tech acts as defence against COVID-19 in Edmonton world junior hockey ‘bubble’

Switzerland was scheduled to face Germany and Russia was slated to meet Sweden later on Wednesday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the 2021 world junior hockey championship.