Coronavirus: Listuguj First Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Listuguj Mi’gmaq government is confirming three new cases of the coronavirus in Listuguj, Quebec.

The three cases are travel-related and Quebec Public Health is conducting contact tracing, the Listuguj First Nation government said.

One of the individuals with COVID-19 has been hospitalized, while others are self-isolating.

The new cases bring Listuguj’s total number of COVID-19 cases to five, with two recoveries. The government said in a release that Listuguj Community Health Services is available to assist those in need.

With Cambellton, N.B., just across the bridge to the community, Listuguj council is asking community members to remain vigilant.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand it’s been difficult to not spend the holidays with those you love,” it said in the release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Now more than ever, we’re relying on your ongoing sacrifice to help us keep our community safe. Please keep your ‘bubbles’ small, organize online/virtual gatherings when possible, and continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly and clean frequently touched surfaces in your home.”

Community officials said that Listuguj’s pandemic protocols have been successful to date, and that emergency units are prepared.

2:03 Listuguj High School student writes to governments asking to be let back into classroom Listuguj High School student writes to governments asking to be let back into classroom – Nov 19, 2020