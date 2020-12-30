Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Weather: Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 1:25 pm
Environment Canada is forecasting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before it tapers to a few flurries in the afternoon.
Environment Canada is forecasting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before it tapers to a few flurries in the afternoon. Global News

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system moving across the province on Wednesday will result in snow for the Central and North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The national weather agency is forecasting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before it tapers to a few flurries in the afternoon.

Read more: Well-intentioned deed leaves Calgary man snowed in on own street

Motorists are being told to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and that visibility may suddenly be reduced at times in heavy snow.

Trending Stories

Further west, several wind, rain and winter storm warnings have been issued for regions along the coast, stretching from Whistler and the Sunshine Coast to Metro Vancouver to eastern Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Sea to Sky Highway, Squamish and Whistler, 10-15 cm is expected on top of 10-15 cm that fell overnight.

Click to play video 'Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge' Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge
Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge – Dec 22, 2020

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganEnvironment CanadaSnowWeatherVernoncentral okanaganNorth OkanaganSalmon ArmShuswapWeather Warningsouthern interiorBC Southern InteriorSnow warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers