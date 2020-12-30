Weather: Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system moving across the province on Wednesday will result in snow for the Central and North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The national weather agency is forecasting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before it tapers to a few flurries in the afternoon.

Motorists are being told to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and that visibility may suddenly be reduced at times in heavy snow.

Further west, several wind, rain and winter storm warnings have been issued for regions along the coast, stretching from Whistler and the Sunshine Coast to Metro Vancouver to eastern Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Sea to Sky Highway, Squamish and Whistler, 10-15 cm is expected on top of 10-15 cm that fell overnight.

2:03 Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge – Dec 22, 2020