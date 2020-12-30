Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No active COVID-19 cases at Luther Special Care Home after outbreak

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 12:40 pm
Nine residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.
Nine residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 17. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Six weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared, there are no active cases among residents at Luther Special Care Home.

In a Dec. 27 online update, officials said everyone infected with the virus had recovered.

Nine residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 since the outbreak declaration on Nov. 17.

Read more: 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported at Saskatoon’s Luther Care Special Home

Officials said 26 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though not everyone caught the virus at work.

“Management and staff of Luther Special Care Home continue to work diligently to contain the virus through extensive infection control protocols,” the update reads.

A suspected outbreak on a second unit of the home was declared over by public health on Dec. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home

There is one active case involving a resident in independent living at Luther Riverside Terrace. It was placed in suspected outbreak on Dec. 23.

An outbreak was declared at a Luther Care group home on Dec. 22 after one staff member and one resident tested positive.

Visitation to all group homes is restricted to compassionate reasons including end-of-life and supportive care visits.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan NewsCOVID-19 OutbreakSaskatoon Newslong term care covidcovid outbreak saskatoonluther care homeluther special care home outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers