No active COVID-19 cases at Luther Special Care Home after outbreak

Six weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared, there are no active cases among residents at Luther Special Care Home.

In a Dec. 27 online update, officials said everyone infected with the virus had recovered.

Nine residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 since the outbreak declaration on Nov. 17.

Officials said 26 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though not everyone caught the virus at work.

“Management and staff of Luther Special Care Home continue to work diligently to contain the virus through extensive infection control protocols,” the update reads.

A suspected outbreak on a second unit of the home was declared over by public health on Dec. 22.

There is one active case involving a resident in independent living at Luther Riverside Terrace. It was placed in suspected outbreak on Dec. 23.

An outbreak was declared at a Luther Care group home on Dec. 22 after one staff member and one resident tested positive.

Visitation to all group homes is restricted to compassionate reasons including end-of-life and supportive care visits.