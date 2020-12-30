Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after gunshots fired in city’s north end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2020 10:29 am
Montreal police say bullet casings were found at the scene.
Montreal police say bullet casings were found at the scene. Global News

An investigation is underway after a shooting that does not seem to have caused any injuries occurred early Wednesday morning in the Montreal North borough, where there has been a recent spate of gun violence.

Montreal police say officers located two bullet casings on the ground, but no bullet impact. No suspects were at the scene.

The shooting took place on d’Amos Street near the corner of Ethier Avenue, close to the grounds of an elementary school.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal ramps up efforts to fight firearms trafficking with new permanent police squad

A security perimeter was erected so that investigators could examine the premises along with a forensic identity technician. A section of d’Amos Street was closed off to traffic.

The shooting comes about two weeks after the City of Montreal announced the creation of a police squad dedicated to fighting firearms trafficking.

Since last spring, police have seen an uptick in incidents involving firearms in several areas of Montreal, including the Montreal North, Ahuntsic, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rivière-des-Prairies and Old Montreal areas.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Montreal PoliceSPVMGun ViolenceMontreal NorthMontreal police investigationMontreal gun violenceMontreal North shooting
