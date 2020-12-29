Teen taken to trauma centre following east-end Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a teen was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, just south of St. Clair Avenue East, shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said a girl was stabbed multiple times and three people, who knew the victim, were taken into custody.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a 15-year-old girl to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said she was conscious and breathing.

