Teen taken to trauma centre following east-end Toronto stabbing

Officials say a teen was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, just south of St. Clair Avenue East, shortly after 7 p.m.
Police said a girl was stabbed multiple times and three people, who knew the victim, were taken into custody.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a 15-year-old girl to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said she was conscious and breathing.
