Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teen taken to trauma centre following east-end Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 10:09 pm
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday.
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Toronto's east end on Tuesday. Global News

Officials say a teen was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, just south of St. Clair Avenue East, shortly after 7 p.m.

Read more: Man found asleep in intersection facing impaired driving, firearms charges: York police

Police said a girl was stabbed multiple times and three people, who knew the victim, were taken into custody.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics said they transported a 15-year-old girl to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said she was conscious and breathing.

Click to play video 'Toronto police make arrest in hit-and-run after a 3-month investigation' Toronto police make arrest in hit-and-run after a 3-month investigation
Toronto police make arrest in hit-and-run after a 3-month investigation
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTorontoStabbingToronto crimeToronto StabbingVictoria Park Avenue and Dawes RoadVictoria Park Avenue and St Clair Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers