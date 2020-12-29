Menu

Fire

Winnipeggers’ generosity helps women’s shelter donations after Headingley blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 2:49 pm
Emergency crews on-scene at a Headingley, Man.-area fire Christmas Eve.
A Winnipeg woman who was collecting used furniture for local women’s shelters saw her hard work go up in flames over the holidays, but her bad luck has turned into something much brighter because of the generosity of her fellow Winnipeggers.

Stacey Bugsdrucker told 680 CJOB the Headingley warehouse all of the items, collected for a shelter called StCF, were destroyed in a Christmas Eve blaze — but since then, donations have been pouring in from people who want to help her cause.

“Not only are we able to fill this shelter, but we’re able to fill a couple of shelters — and not only that, when these ladies leave these programs, we’ll be able to put furniture in their new homes,” she said.

“Some of this furniture is not new, of course. I have a hobby of refurbishing furniture. While being at the shelter, a lot of the girls said they would be interested in learning to do this.

“So the positive on this — not for the warehouse — but for the shelter, the outcome is a lot better.”

Emergency crews on-scene at a Headingley, Man.-area fire Christmas Eve.
Bugsdrucker, who runs a home improvement company called Chick With A Brush, said the overwhelming response to the fire has inspired her to take her efforts further and raise more funds and awareness for local women’s shelters.

“It’s brought together so many women, calling me, telling me about their stories, and what’s worked for them on healing, and how they actually want to help me start up and open another shelter.”

