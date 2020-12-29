Menu

Canada

Kitchener asks residents to leave holiday lighting up through January

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 12:59 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall.
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Kitchener is asking residents to leave their holiday lights up and shining brightly right through January.

“Even when we’re apart, Kitchener is finding ways to celebrate the holidays together as a community,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a statement.

Read more: Feds pony up $8.2 million for rapid affordable housing projects in Kitchener, Cambridge

“Seeing our neighbourhoods lit up with lights and decorations has been a wonderful way to feel connected as a community – I love the idea of stretching that festive atmosphere into the new year as we continue to get outside for safe neighbourhood walks and physical activity.”

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kitchener will be holding its New Year’s Eve party online this year rather than ringing in the new year in person.

The city says residents can follow along with the festivities on its social media channels as Vrbanovic will be joined by special guests for the countdown to 2021.

Read more: Province pledges another $20M to Waterloo Region, municipalities in COVID-19 funding

Kitchener’s annual new year’s levee will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page at noon on Jan. 3, 2021.

The levee will feature performances by local artists such as Elsa Jayne, 12 Mile Island’s Nic and Laura, and Tawfeek Albasha.

