Guelph police investigate 2 reported indecent acts 20 minutes apart

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating two indecent acts that happened 20 minutes apart in different areas of the city on Monday afternoon.

One was reported in the downtown core near MacDonell and Wellington streets at around 2:30 p.m. and another in the city’s west end near Elmira Park.

Police said in both cases a black SUV pulled up to a woman and started speaking to her.

In the first case, the driver was reportedly seen masturbating and in the second case, the driver made a “vulgar comment” towards the woman, according to police.

The suspect in both cases is described as a white 30-year-old man but police did say if the two investigations are connected.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to Guelph police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:33 Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies