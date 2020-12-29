Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police investigate 2 reported indecent acts 20 minutes apart

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 11:13 am
Guelph police say they are investigating two indecent acts that happened 20 minutes apart.
Guelph police say they are investigating two indecent acts that happened 20 minutes apart. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are investigating two indecent acts that happened 20 minutes apart in different areas of the city on Monday afternoon.

One was reported in the downtown core near MacDonell and Wellington streets at around 2:30 p.m. and another in the city’s west end near Elmira Park.

Police said in both cases a black SUV pulled up to a woman and started speaking to her.

Read more: Guelph police arrest woman after alleged mini-crime spree

In the first case, the driver was reportedly seen masturbating and in the second case, the driver made a “vulgar comment” towards the woman, according to police.

Trending Stories

The suspect in both cases is described as a white 30-year-old man but police did say if the two investigations are connected.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to Guelph police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies' Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies
Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph NewsIndecent ActIndecent ActsGuelph indecent actsguelph police indecent acts
Flyers
More weekly flyers