Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Niagara Falls

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car in Niagara Falls.
According to Niagara Regional Police, it happened when the 55-year-old pedestrian was crossing Bridge Street at Sixth Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Monday evening.
Investigators say a 19-year-old man was driving a Grey Honda Civic eastbound on Bridge Street when he hit the man crossing the road.
The pedestrian was transported to an out-of-region hospital by Ornge-air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
So far there’s no word on charges.
The Niagara Regional Police Service’s collision reconstruction unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111 ext. 1009472.
