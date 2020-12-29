Facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak declared at Greater Niagara General hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New COVID-19 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Greater Niagara Falls General launched a facility-wide outbreak on Monday.

The hospital declared the move after three health-care workers in the ICU tested positive for the coronavirus, meeting Ontario’s outbreak criteria.

It’s the fifth inpatient unit hit with an outbreak at the hospital in the last 20 days since Unit C had its outbreak declared on Dec. 10.

The facility also as outbreaks in the Brock Unit, The Trillium unit and Unit D.

“We are taking all appropriate steps across the site to decrease the risk of the spread of this highly contagious virus, working closely with the Niagara Health team, including our infectious diseases physician specialists, and with Niagara Region Public Health,” Derek McNally, executive vice-president of Niagara Health, said in a statement on Monday.

Visitors have now been banned from the site with the exception of those arriving on compassionate grounds, and those visits must be approved by hospital staff.

The emergency department remains open.

The five outbreaks at the hospital have affected 59 patients and 73 staff members, who have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten patients who tested positive for the virus have died. Twenty-one coronavirus patients remain on-site as of Tuesday.

Niagara Region reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Niagara Public Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 22 more deaths tied to the virus.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,615 total positive cases and 121 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

There are 760 active cases in the region as of Dec. 28.

The region has 24 active outbreaks, with 17 of them institutional at:

Four retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and River Road in Niagara Falls)

Four long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines, Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls)

Four nursing homes (Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Valley Park Lodge, and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland)

Five at two hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General and Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre)