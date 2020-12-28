Menu

Sports

Kirby Dach sidelined for 4 to 5 months after wrist injury at World Juniors: Blackhawks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Chicago Blackhawks centre Kirby Dach is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring the tying goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Denver. Chicago won 5-3.
Chicago Blackhawks centre Kirby Dach is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring the tying goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Denver. Chicago won 5-3. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Chicago Blackhawks say forward Kirby Dach will miss the start of the NHL season after breaking his wrist at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton.

The team says the 19-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., had successful surgery in Chicago on Monday to fix a right wrist fracture.

Dach was injured in the third period of Canada’s exhibition game against Russia on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Injury sidelines Canadian captain Kirby Dach for entire world junior championship 

The Canadian captain was hit in the neutral zone, and after the contact, he pulled off his glove and skated off the ice, going directly to the locker-room area.

Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry says in a statement that Dach will be out for four to five months.

Picked third overall in the 2019 NHL draft, Dach played 64 regular-season games for Chicago last year, tallying eight goals and 23 assists. He added another six points (one goal, five assists) in nine playoff appearances.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
