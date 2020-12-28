Overnight fire damages Ladner, B.C. thrift store

Send this page to someone via email

A late-night fire caused significant damage to a thrift shop in Ladner, B.C.

Delta police say firefighters contacted them shortly after 11 p.m. Monday about a fire in the 4800-block of Delta Street.

Delta police believe the fire started in a dumpster at the rear of the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, spread to the rear wall of the building and then to the roof.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

The thrift store suffered significant damage while nearby units experienced smoke damage, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.