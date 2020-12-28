Menu

Overnight fire damages Ladner, B.C. thrift store

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 2:38 pm
WATCH: An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a thrift shop in Delta.

A late-night fire caused significant damage to a thrift shop in Ladner, B.C.

Delta police say firefighters contacted them shortly after 11 p.m. Monday about a fire in the 4800-block of Delta Street.

Delta police believe the fire started in a dumpster at the rear of the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, spread to the rear wall of the building and then to the roof.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

The thrift store suffered significant damage while nearby units experienced smoke damage, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

