Guelph police arrest woman after alleged mini-crime spree

Guelph police say they finally caught up with a woman on Boxing Day after she allegedly committed numerous crimes throughout the city.

They allege she stole merchandise from a store located near the intersection of Harvard Road and Gordon Street back on Oct. 14. The pilfered items included pants, slipper socks, a sweater, a gift decoration tin, a mug and a gift bag which were valued at $123.95.

Then on Christmas Eve at around 6 p.m., the woman allegedly made off with someone’s vehicle from the parking lot of a residential building around the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West. Police estimated the value of the vehicle to be around $4,000.

On Boxing Day at around 5:48 a.m., the woman allegedly parked the missing motor vehicle in the lot of a business located near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North.

The woman is said to have attempted to break into two mailboxes outside of the business but after failing, she tipped them over, causing some minor damage.

She then proceeded to check other vehicles in the lot to see if there were any unlocked doors.

Police tracked the woman down a few minutes later but once they flashed their lights, she ran off, getting back into the stolen vehicle and drove off. She then mounted a curb and got it stuck in a snowbank.

Officers then arrested the woman and upon searching her, discovered a conducted energy weapon.

A 33-year-old Guelph woman is facing numerous charges including theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, flight from police and possession of a prohibited weapon.

