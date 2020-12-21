Man starts conversation with woman in Guelph parking lot with genitalia exposed: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s flashed a woman in a parking lot in Guelph over the weekend, according to Guelph police.

They say the incident occurred in the parking lot of a store on Paisley Road near Imperial Road North at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the man started to chat with the 18-year-old victim when she noticed he had his genitalia exposed.

She then went inside the store and the man left the area.

The suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old with brown hair, He was reported to be wearing a winter hat and black ski jacket. He was driving a red four-door SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.