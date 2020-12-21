Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man starts conversation with woman in Guelph parking lot with genitalia exposed: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Guelph police say the man started to chat with the 18-year-old victim when she noticed he had his genitalia exposed.
Guelph police say the man started to chat with the 18-year-old victim when she noticed he had his genitalia exposed. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A man in his 20s flashed a woman in a parking lot in Guelph over the weekend, according to Guelph police.

They say the incident occurred in the parking lot of a store on Paisley Road near Imperial Road North at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Victim drives to hospital following stabbing near Guelph, OPP say

Police say the man started to chat with the 18-year-old victim when she noticed he had his genitalia exposed.

Trending Stories

She then went inside the store and the man left the area.

Read more: Guelph man charged in child luring investigation, police say

The suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old with brown hair, He was reported to be wearing a winter hat and black ski jacket. He was driving a red four-door SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceKitchener newsGuelph crimeGuelph NewsGuelph flasherGuelph man exposes self to teenGuelph man flashes teenImperial Road GuelphPaisley Road Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers