Man found dead in house fire in Fort Erie, Ont., say police

Niagara Regional Police say a man has died in an early morning house fire in Fort Erie.

Police say fire crews were called to a home in the area of Crescent Road and Englewood Court just before 5 a.m. Monday. The house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at the scene.

Police say a man inside the home had sustained life-threatening injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Niagara police detectives are working with the Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death.

The name of the man has not been released.

