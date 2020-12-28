Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man found dead in house fire in Fort Erie, Ont., say police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 28, 2020 12:27 pm
A man has died after a fire at a home in Fort Erie, Ont.
A man has died after a fire at a home in Fort Erie, Ont. File / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say a man has died in an early morning house fire in Fort Erie.

Police say fire crews were called to a home in the area of Crescent Road and Englewood Court just before 5 a.m. Monday. The house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at the scene.

Police say a man inside the home had sustained life-threatening injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Teen arrested in connection with armed robbery in Niagara Falls: police

Niagara police detectives are working with the Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death.

Trending Stories

The name of the man has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires' Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires
Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires – Dec 16, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireFatal FireNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara policefatal house firefire marshalFort ErieFire Marshal's Officefort erie fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers