Winnipeggers enjoy outdoor activities to beat the holiday blues

2020’s holiday season may not have been exactly what you wished for, with Manitoba still under level red COVID-19 restrictions.

However, with the recent accumulation of snow in Winnipeg, many residents have been spending extra time outdoors.

“We can’t really do a rink in our backyard, so I was really happy they flooded some ice recently,” Allen Gilleshammer said while skating at the Norwood Community Centre on Sunday.

Not being able to see family or friends outside the household has encouraged many Winnipeggers to stay active in hopes to keep everyone smiling.

“Everyone has just a little bit of cabin fever, so get out do a little something like this, its fun,” Richard Park said as his family enjoyed tobogganing at Whittier Park in St. Boniface.

“I think if we get out early enough and get some exercise in, we just feel better, and then if we have to be inside of the house for part of the day its okay because you burnt some energy and had some fun,” Jennifer Ferguson said.

More community rinks in Winnipeg have been flooded this week. For information on which arenas are currently open, check out the city’s website.

