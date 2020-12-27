Menu

Canada

Quebec allowing municipalities to apply for financial aid after heavy rains and flooding

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2020 4:59 pm
A ruined clubhouse is seen on the campground, in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Que., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. A flash flood forced the evacuation of residents on Christmas day, Dec. 25, as the waters of the Montmorency river came up because of heavy rains.
A ruined clubhouse is seen on the campground, in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Que., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. A flash flood forced the evacuation of residents on Christmas day, Dec. 25, as the waters of the Montmorency river came up because of heavy rains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec says emergency financial assistance is available for 19 municipalities and their residents affected by heavy rains and flooding from Thursday to Saturday.

Sixteen of the municipalities are located in the Quebec City area, where 266 people were forced from their homes on Christmas Day due to rising water levels caused by warm weather and torrential rain.

READ MORE: Over 250 Quebec residents evacuated due to flood risk on Christmas

The three other municipalities are in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie and Chaudiere-Appalaches regions.

The province says applicants must meet certain criteria to be eligible for the assistance.

Quebec’s public security department says the water level of the Saint-Charles River, which had caused moderate flooding in the Quebec City area, was going down Sunday.

Officials say the worst appears to be over, but urged continued caution.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
