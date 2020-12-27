Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Manitoba RCMP seek public assistance in search for missing 13-year-old girl

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 1:09 pm
Kylynn Kasto.
Kylynn Kasto. Police handout image

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Kylynn Kastco was last seen on Boxing Day at 10 p.m., getting into an unknown vehicle in Hamiota, Man.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving

She’s described as standing five-feet-five-inches tall with dark hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, a blue jean jacket and was carrying two backpacks, a police release says, describing one of them as red and pink with white.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say they are concerned for Kasto’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-764-2345.

Click to play video 'Manitoba RCMP appeal for information in teen’s disappearance from remote First Nation' Manitoba RCMP appeal for information in teen’s disappearance from remote First Nation
Manitoba RCMP appeal for information in teen’s disappearance from remote First Nation – Aug 20, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing PersonsMissing TeenMissing GirlMissing persons ManitobaHamiotaHamiota ManHamiota Maniobakylynn kastomissing girl hamiota
Flyers
More weekly flyers