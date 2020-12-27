Manitoba RCMP seek public assistance in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police say Kylynn Kastco was last seen on Boxing Day at 10 p.m., getting into an unknown vehicle in Hamiota, Man.
She’s described as standing five-feet-five-inches tall with dark hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, a blue jean jacket and was carrying two backpacks, a police release says, describing one of them as red and pink with white.
Trending Stories
RCMP say they are concerned for Kasto’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-764-2345.
Manitoba RCMP appeal for information in teen’s disappearance from remote First Nation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments