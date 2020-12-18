Menu

Manitoba RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 7:56 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after a crash earlier this year.

Back on Feb. 20, Constable Sasha Manj, a 27-year-old officer with the Stonewall detachment, was responding to an emergency in the Stonewall area and was involved in a crash with two other vehicles after entering the intersection at Racetrack Road and Highway 1.

Her lights and sirens were activated and her vehicle was fully marked.

READ MORE: No charges for Manitoba RCMP officer alleged to have left gun behind receptionist desk

Those in the other vehicles along with Manj received minor injuries.

Trending Stories

The IIU and RCMP Central Traffic Services were involved in the investigation.

The RCMP provided the investigation to Manitoba Prosecution Services for review and opinion on charges, which determined that a charge of dangerous driving was warranted.

Story continues below advertisement

Manj has been with the RCMP for just over a year and remains on active duty.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba RCMPDangerous DrivingIIUOfficer ChargedRCMP cruiser crashrcmp-involved crashStonewall RCMP officer
