Manitoba RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after a crash earlier this year.

Back on Feb. 20, Constable Sasha Manj, a 27-year-old officer with the Stonewall detachment, was responding to an emergency in the Stonewall area and was involved in a crash with two other vehicles after entering the intersection at Racetrack Road and Highway 1.

Her lights and sirens were activated and her vehicle was fully marked.

Those in the other vehicles along with Manj received minor injuries.

The IIU and RCMP Central Traffic Services were involved in the investigation.

The RCMP provided the investigation to Manitoba Prosecution Services for review and opinion on charges, which determined that a charge of dangerous driving was warranted.

Manj has been with the RCMP for just over a year and remains on active duty.

