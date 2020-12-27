Boxing Day fire at Regina trailer park kills 1, officials investigating

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a mobile home at Glen Elm trailer park in east Regina was devoured by flames on Boxing Day.

The call came in around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, said Regina Fire and Protective Services Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt. Four trucks responded to the scene, where firefighters found the single trailer fully engulfed in flames.

“They managed to knock the fire down and get inside to search the property, where they did locate one victim,” Hewitt said.

Paramedics, the Saskatchewan Coroners Office and the Regina police also attended the scene.

The fire department, which was on location until about 7:15 p.m. and has been working with other emergency services, continues to investigate.

He expects there will be more details to share regarding the situation early next week and noted the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The trailer is a write-off, Hewitt said, adding the adjacent properties did not incur any damage.

