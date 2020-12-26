City to clear all streets, sidewalks by Saturday evening following London, Ont.’s white Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Snow plowers with the City of London are hard at work on Boxing Day clearing snow that accumulated on Christmas.

John Parsons, the city’s division manager of roadside operations told 980 CFPL crews spent all of Christmas Day plowing streets and returned Saturday at 8 a.m.

“I think we’re keeping up,” he said. “The snow has started to settle down and it’s given us a chance to catch up.”

He says an overnight parking ban and lighter traffic on the roads Christmas Day also worked out well for snow plowers.

On Saturday, 28 sand and salt trucks, 70 road plows and 42 sidewalk machines are roaming the city after London’s white Christmas.

“It was certainly a long storm… We had to go through our system a couple of times; our main routes three or four times before we could move into our local streets,” Parsons said.

“It’s been a tough effort because of the amount of snow that fell so quickly.”

Parsons expects all major roads, local streets and sidewalks to be cleared by around 8-9 p.m. Saturday.

Environment Canada is calling for flurries throughout the day on Saturday with a high of -3 C and a low of -8 C. Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 2 C and a low of 1 C. Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow is expected on Monday.

