Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

City to clear all streets, sidewalks by Saturday evening following London, Ont.’s white Christmas

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 26, 2020 1:51 pm
On Saturday, 28 sand and salt trucks, 70 road plows and 42 sidewalk machines are roaming the city after London's white Christmas.
On Saturday, 28 sand and salt trucks, 70 road plows and 42 sidewalk machines are roaming the city after London's white Christmas. AP Photo/Jonathan Drew

Snow plowers with the City of London are hard at work on Boxing Day clearing snow that accumulated on Christmas.

John Parsons, the city’s division manager of roadside operations told 980 CFPL crews spent all of Christmas Day plowing streets and returned Saturday at 8 a.m.

“I think we’re keeping up,” he said. “The snow has started to settle down and it’s given us a chance to catch up.”

Read more: London councillor aims to improve city’s snow clearing standards

He says an overnight parking ban and lighter traffic on the roads Christmas Day also worked out well for snow plowers.

On Saturday, 28 sand and salt trucks, 70 road plows and 42 sidewalk machines are roaming the city after London’s white Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was certainly a long storm… We had to go through our system a couple of times; our main routes three or four times before we could move into our local streets,” Parsons said.

“It’s been a tough effort because of the amount of snow that fell so quickly.”

Read more: London committee looks to change city’s snowplow threshold

Parsons expects all major roads, local streets and sidewalks to be cleared by around 8-9 p.m. Saturday.

Environment Canada is calling for flurries throughout the day on Saturday with a high of -3 C and a low of -8 C. Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 2 C and a low of 1 C. Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow is expected on Monday.

Click to play video 'Plows tackle fresh snow in Newfoundland and Labrador after storm' Plows tackle fresh snow in Newfoundland and Labrador after storm
Plows tackle fresh snow in Newfoundland and Labrador after storm – Jan 19, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherCity Of LondonBoxing DaySnow PlowWhite ChristmasPlowsnowy weatherCity of London snow plow Boxing DaySnow weather London
Flyers
More weekly flyers