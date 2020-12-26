19th century Kingston building collapses

Send this page to someone via email

A historic limestone building in the Williamsville district of Kingston, Ont., collapsed on Christmas Day.

According to the city, during the early morning hours of December 25th, the mid-19th-century building on the corner of Princess and Victoria streets collapsed — Forcing traffic to re-route off of Princess Street for more than 24 hours before reopening on Saturday around 10:30 am.

The city says the cause is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

In June of 2019, Ryan Leary, senior heritage planner with the City of Kingston, said the limestone building, which dates back to the late 1840s, was given protection under the Heritage Act in 2010.

As a result, the new owners of the property, Waterloo-based IN8 Developments, was required to maintain, restore and incorporate the historic site into its new 10-storey condo development.

The company’s owner, Darryl Firsten, tells Global News that he has reached out to the project manager to provide details.

