Canada

Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 forced to land after takeoff due to engine issue warning

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE: An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
FILE: An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MONTREAL — Officials say a Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Air Canada was diverted Wednesday after pilots received an engine malfunction warning shortly after takeoff.

The airline says the pilots of the “repositioning flight” between Marana, Ariz., and Montreal shut down one engine after noticing the warning and were redirected to Tucson, where they landed normally.

Read more: Boeing 737 MAX crash victim families urge U.S. to rescind approval in letter

Air Canada says there were three crew members on board but no passengers on the flight.

The plane involved remains in Tucson.

Canada takes first step towards clearing 737 MAX to fly – Dec 17, 2020

Last week, Transport Canada approved design changes to the troubled 737 Max aircraft, which has been grounded for nearly two years after technical issues led to deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Authorities in the United States authorized 737 Max flights in mid-November.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
