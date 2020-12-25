Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 forced to land after takeoff due to engine issue warning

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL — Officials say a Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Air Canada was diverted Wednesday after pilots received an engine malfunction warning shortly after takeoff.

The airline says the pilots of the “repositioning flight” between Marana, Ariz., and Montreal shut down one engine after noticing the warning and were redirected to Tucson, where they landed normally.

Air Canada says there were three crew members on board but no passengers on the flight.

The plane involved remains in Tucson.

Last week, Transport Canada approved design changes to the troubled 737 Max aircraft, which has been grounded for nearly two years after technical issues led to deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Authorities in the United States authorized 737 Max flights in mid-November.