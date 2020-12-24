Peg City Kindness Crew spreading cheer in Winnipeg while helping those in need

Send this page to someone via email

A new community group in Winnipeg is spreading cheer this year, with filling and delivering Christmas hampers.

Jai Siwak and Deanna Stroud are the co-founders of Peg City Kindness Crew, an initiative that began out of necessity in October.

“We saw a Facebook post asking for some taco shells, that somebody had posted for giveaway,” Siwak said about the first ask they saw from a local school in Winnipeg.

Read more: Extended snow route parking ban lifted for Winnipeg

“We started helping the schools and then it grew to a homeless initiative drive, where we were collecting clothes, and shelter, and blankets and that sort of thing,” Siwak said.

“And then this is our third project where we’re doing hampers for families that are struggling through the holidays.”

Story continues below advertisement

Siwak noted the need and requests from residents in Winnipeg was overwhelming, with their hamper drive exceeding their expectations.

“We started hopefully doing four hampers for this project and we’re now at 122 that we are working on,” Siwak said on Christmas Eve.

“(We’re) hoping to get out today, if not tomorrow morning.”

Donations and items are still needed to fill hampers, as well as more drivers to drop off the donations around town.

If interested, visit the group’s Facebook page or email Siwak at jaisiwak@gmail.com.

Organizers say the outpouring of support from Winnipeggers has been inspiring.

“The amount of kindness that has come through, just over the three projects alone, we’ve probably raised and donated over $10,000 worth of goods and clothing and food,” Siwak said.

3:51 Winnipeg hockey team finalists in Good Deeds Cup Winnipeg hockey team finalists in Good Deeds Cup – Feb 4, 2020

Related News Central Okanagan Food Bank reports record number of Christmas hampers distributed