Peel Region hospitals in need of additional doctors for ‘temporary pandemic support’

MISSISSAUGA — A network of hospitals in Peel Region is looking to temporarily hire doctors for “pandemic support.”

Trillium Health Partners has three hospitals in its network.

A news release issued on Tuesday says they are looking for general internists to support the network’s “temporary pandemic needs across our sites.”

Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre serve more than a million residents in Peel Region and Toronto’s west end.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks at Trillium Health sites: four at Credit Valley Hospital, one at Queensway Health Centre and another at the Reactivation Care Centre.

Ontario reported 502 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Peel Region today.

Peel has been in the grey lockdown level of Ontario’s reopening framework for more than a month.