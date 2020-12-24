Menu

Health

Peel Region hospitals in need of additional doctors for ‘temporary pandemic support’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Toronto, Peel Region to remain in lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Before entering an emergency meeting with health officials to discuss ways to tackle rising hospitalizations from COVID-19, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that the lockdowns implemented in some parts of the province will not be expiring on Monday. Ford said he will have additional information for Ontario residents on Dec. 21.

MISSISSAUGA — A network of hospitals in Peel Region is looking to temporarily hire doctors for “pandemic support.”

Trillium Health Partners has three hospitals in its network.

A news release issued on Tuesday says they are looking for general internists to support the network’s “temporary pandemic needs across our sites.”

READ MORE: Several Ontario hospitals should be ready to implement surge capacity plans within 2 days

Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre serve more than a million residents in Peel Region and Toronto’s west end.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks at Trillium Health sites: four at Credit Valley Hospital, one at Queensway Health Centre and another at the Reactivation Care Centre.

Ontario reported 502 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Peel Region today.

Peel has been in the grey lockdown level of Ontario’s reopening framework for more than a month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
