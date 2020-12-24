Menu

Canada

Quebec watchdog completes final report into RCMP-involved shooting death of Rodney Levi

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 3:35 pm
People walk to honour Rodney Levi in Red Bank, New Brunswick on Friday June 19, 2020.
People walk to honour Rodney Levi in Red Bank, New Brunswick on Friday June 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Quebec’s police watchdog has completed its investigation into the New Brunswick RCMP-involved killing of 48-year-old Rodney Levi, of Metepenagiag First Nation.

The watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, said it had forwarded its report to New Brunswick’s Public Prosecutions Services regarding its investigation of the circumstances involving the death Levi during a police intervention by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on June 12, 2020.

Read more: Indigenous man fatally shot by RCMP was ‘welcomed guest,’ says N.B. pastor

The New Brunswick’s Public Prosecutions Services said on Thursday that the completion of this report is an important part of the investigation and “PPS will thoroughly review the findings to determine the next steps.”

PPS also said that examination of the information set out in the report is anticipated to take several weeks.

“While the matter is being examined, PPS will not be commenting on the findings of the report,” their statement read.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi' New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi
New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi – Jul 28, 2020

The RCMP said in a June 13 statement that it received a call Friday about an “unwanted person” at a home on Boom Road, near Metepenagiag First Nation. The RCMP claims that officers were met with a man carrying knives once they arrived on scene, and that several attempts to subdue him with a stun gun failed.

That’s when an RCMP officer shot Levi, who was taken to hospital. He was declared dead later that night.

— With files from Maryam Shah 

rodney levi
