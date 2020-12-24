Menu

Canada

RCMP say it will be spring before investigation wraps into fatal Jasper bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2020 1:23 pm
RCMP attend the scene of a sightseeing bus rollover at the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta., Sunday, July 19, 2020.
RCMP attend the scene of a sightseeing bus rollover at the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta., Sunday, July 19, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, Global News

RCMP say it will be at least spring before an investigation wraps up into last summer’s deadly tour bus rollover in the Alberta Rocky Mountains.

Three people were killed and 14 were critically injured when a big-wheeled ice explorer rolled down a rocky embankment on its way to the Columbia Icefield.

Read more: Jasper bus crash investigation likely to have 3 focuses, including road conditions: mechanical engineer

Investigators say a detailed inspection report on the coach has been completed, but they won’t be sharing results while other parts of the review are still ongoing.

Mounties says the investigation has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and talking about the report now could jeopardize the end results.

Click to play video 'More survivors of Columbia Icefield rollover file lawsuit against tour operator' More survivors of Columbia Icefield rollover file lawsuit against tour operator
More survivors of Columbia Icefield rollover file lawsuit against tour operator – Oct 1, 2020

The rollover on July 18 was the first major crash for the company which operates the red-and-white site-seeing buses with monster-truck tires.

Story continues below advertisement

At least two lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the 27 people on the bus that day.

Click to play video 'Jasper tour bus removed as fatal Columbia Icefields crash investigation continues' Jasper tour bus removed as fatal Columbia Icefields crash investigation continues
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Fatal Bus CrashColumbia IcefieldJasper bus crashJasper bus rolloverColumbia Icefield bus rolloverAlberta Rocky MountainsJasper bus crash causeJasper bus crash investigation
