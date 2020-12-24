Menu

Up to 15 cm of snow possible for most of the GTA by Christmas morning

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 7:04 am
A Canadian flag pictured in heavy snowing condition on Monday, January 28, 2019.
A Canadian flag pictured in heavy snowing condition on Monday, January 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

A special weather statement remains in effect from Environment Canada for the Greater Toronto Area as a large system impacts the region, which could bring up to 15 cm of snow for most by Christmas morning.

Ten to 20 mm of rain is expected to fall throughout the morning and afternoon Thursday, before changing over to snow by the early evening.

“The rain will be heavy at times, before transitioning into a brief period of freezing rain, and then eventually snow,” Global News weather specialist Carla Bosacki said.

Read more: Calgary blanketed in 40 cm of snow as winter storm blows through

Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region are all expected to see anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow by Friday morning, while eastern portions of the GTA in Durham Region are forecast to see 5 to 10 cm with more rain and freezing rain expected there.

“Driving conditions will not be great this evening and overnight,” Bosacki said.

She said light flurries will stick around throughout Christmas day.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara Region with those areas are projected to see 10 to 20 cm of snow.

Environment Canada said more warnings could be issued if the forecast is adjusted.

Click to play video 'Travellers and deliveries impacted by southern Alberta winter storm' Travellers and deliveries impacted by southern Alberta winter storm
Travellers and deliveries impacted by southern Alberta winter storm
Toronto Weather Greater Toronto Area Toronto weather Snow storm GTA weather Greater Toronto Area weather Christmas Storm Toronto
