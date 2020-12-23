Lethbridge officers involved in Stormtrooper arrest incident won’t face charges

Lethbridge police say no criminal charges are warranted against the officers involved in the Stormtrooper incident in the spring that saw a woman dressed as the popular Star Wars character arrested and minorly injured.
The incident involved a 19-year-old woman dressed in a Stormtrooper costume on May 4 of this year — also known as “Star Wars Day” — outside of the Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina, where she worked.
Lethbridge police said officers responded to two 911 calls reporting a person in the costume carrying a firearm.
The costumed employee was arrested and as police were handcuffing her on the ground, the young female sustained a bloody nose.
The weapon was ultimately confirmed to be fake, and the woman, who told officers she was an employee promoting a local business, was not charged.
The following day, the police service said it was doing its own investigation, however a few days later announced it had asked the Medicine Hat Police Service to take over.
The Lethbridge Police Service say the external investigation by Medicine Hat Police Service — which included a review by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service — has determined that criminal charges are not warranted.
Global News has reached out to ASIRT for a comment, this story will be updated once a response is received. The Medicine Hat Police Service said it didn’t have any further comments to add at this time.
LPS said a professional misconduct investigation into the officers’ actions will proceed under the Police Act and Police Service Regulation. Since the matter is still under investigation, LPS didn’t have any further comment.
— With files from Global News’ Danica Ferris
