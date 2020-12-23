Menu

Canada

Anger, suspicion surround Pakistani activist’s death in Toronto: ‘She got lots of threats’

By Miranda Anthistle Global News
Click to play video 'Anger and suspicion surround Pakistani dissident’s death in Toronto' Anger and suspicion surround Pakistani dissident’s death in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: There are growing cries from the international community for the Canadian government to conduct an independent investigation into the death of a Pakistani activist in Toronto. Karima Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, was a vocal critic of the Pakistani government and lived in exile in Toronto. Friends say she received threats right up until her death. Miranda Anthistle reports.

The death of a well-known Pakistani dissident in Toronto is sparking outrage in the international community after police said they found no evidence to suggest there was any foul play.

Thirty-seven-year-old Karima Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen by Toronto’s waterfront before her body was discovered Monday morning.

“She got lots of threats and these threats led to her living in exile,” said her close friend Lateef Johar, who also sought asylum in Toronto.

He, along with numerous others, said they believe Mehrab’s death was no accident.

She was a prominent student leader and one of the first women in politics in Balochistan, the largest of Pakistan’s provinces. A vocal and outspoken activist, Mehrab accused authorities of human rights abuses and advocated for the independence of Pakistan’s ethnic Baloch areas.

“Karima was one of the eyewitnesses of crimes against humanity in Balochistan,” said close friend and coordinator of the Human Rights Council of Balochistan, Taj Baloch.

“Karima witnessed enforced disappearances which the military denies still.”

Just last month, Amnesty International released a report about enforced disappearances in Balochistan targeting critics of the government, saying it’s been going on for years.

Officials with the human rights organization said they also believe Mehrab’s death was murder calling it “deeply shocking” and said it “must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Pakistani activist found dead in Toronto' Pakistani activist found dead in Toronto

There are growing cries from other human rights agencies for a full and transparent investigation to be done by the Canadian government. Mehrab’s friends said she received threats up until her death, which she had reported to authorities in Canada.

“We request this case to be investigated in depth. It needs more attention,” said Baloch.

Mehrab’s death comes nine months after her friend, exiled Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain, was found dead in Sweden under similar circumstances. His death was ruled non-criminal as well.

“They should suspect because it’s not a matter of Karima or Sajid,” said Baloch.

“When Canada will not be safe for Karima, it doesn’t mean it will be only Karima, then Canada itself will not be safe.”

Mehrab’s friends said they want people to know that she was considered a hero in Balochistan. Johar said she inspired other young women and girls, and was a symbol of courage and hope.

“She was doing the job, putting her life at risk,” he said.

“When she came here, she was afraid, but she always told me that we are here, we got a chance to come to a western country, a country (where) we can talk, a country (where) we can speak, a country (where) someone can listen to us.”

Family and community members said they hope they will now be heard as they demand justice for a woman who spent her life fighting for others.

Toronto PoliceBalochistanKarima MehrabKarima BalochPakistani activistsHuman Rights ActivistHuman Rights Council of Balochistan
