Police say Pakistani dissident Karima Mehrab found dead in Toronto ‘not suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they are not treating the death of a prominent Pakistani dissident as suspicious.

They say the body of Karima Mehrab was found on Monday near the downtown waterfront.

Mehrab, 37, had been reported missing a day earlier.

Police say she was known to frequent the waterfront and island areas.

Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, was granted asylum in Canada in 2016.

Police offered few details but say the death investigation is non-criminal.

MISSING WOMAN:

Karima Mehrab, 37

– she has been located#GO2394980

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 21, 2020

Advertisement