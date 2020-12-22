Menu

Canada

Police say Pakistani dissident Karima Mehrab found dead in Toronto ‘not suspicious’

By Staff The Canadian Press
An undated photo of Karima Mehrab.
An undated photo of Karima Mehrab. Provided / Toronto Police Service

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they are not treating the death of a prominent Pakistani dissident as suspicious.

They say the body of Karima Mehrab was found on Monday near the downtown waterfront.

Mehrab, 37, had been reported missing a day earlier.

Police say she was known to frequent the waterfront and island areas.

Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, was granted asylum in Canada in 2016.

Police offered few details but say the death investigation is non-criminal.

