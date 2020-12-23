Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and said 35 cases remain active in the province.

Two of the new cases reported are in the central zone, one is a close contact of a previous case and the other is under investigation.

The other two cases are one in the western zone and one in the eastern zone, both close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases reported Wednesday are close contacts of cases reported in other provinces and are not currently in Nova Scotia, “but since they are Nova Scotia residents, they are included in our cumulative provincial data.”

The eastern zone case is not linked to the case in Eskasoni First Nation, the province said. A pop-up testing site in Eskasoni tested 130 people on Tuesday and no positive cases were detected.

“There is no indication of community exposure or spread in Eskasoni at this time,” the province said in a release.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,519 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 102,913 tests since the start of the second wave.

"This holiday season is different as we take the necessary steps to protect each other and contain the virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release. "Keeping gatherings small, limiting travel around the province, and following all the other public health guidelines is an essential part of having a safe holiday." 1:19 Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor says 'Christmas magic' protects Santa Claus from COVID-19, quarantining Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor says 'Christmas magic' protects Santa Claus from COVID-19, quarantining Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang reminded residents that the gathering limit in the province is 10 people, "no matter how many people live in your house," he said in the release."And if you do need to travel this holiday season, go from point A to point B without making any unnecessary stops along the way," Strang said. "Now is not the time to let our guard down." Read more: 'Sense of community is a strength': SMU researchers look into impact of COVID-19 on N.S. communities In the second wave of the coronavirus, the province has confirmed 369 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.Health officials announced on Wednesday the province is renewing the state of emergency and extending it to Sunday, Jan. 10.