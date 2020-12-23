Provincial restrictions puts GOJHL season in doubt

Send this page to someone via email

With the provincewide shutdown’s new restrictions closing indoor sports facilities, the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) has announced its return-to-play plans have been put on hold.

Mark Tuck, commissioner of the GOJHL, says it is considering all of its options in an effort to have “some form of a season.”

He says the league is working with local public health units and facilities to develop an updated Return to Play Plan that includes the measures necessary to protect players, officials, staff and fans.

Read more: Doug Ford says no decision on NHL games with Ontario primed for lockdown

“We are doing everything we can to get our players, teams and league through development and gameplay to a safe return to the ice,” said Tuck.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, the GOJHL received approval from the Ontario Hockey Federation to proceed with modified playing rules for the season. It was hoped the season could start in the middle of January, depending on local health units.

Tuck admits it has been a frustrating time for all those involved.

“To our teams, players, volunteers and fans: thank you for your continued support and understanding as the GOJHL, along with the entire province of Ontario, works through this challenging time,” said Tuck.

Teams had been playing exhibition games under the modified rules during November and early December, and hoped to continue following a longer-than-normal holiday break. Teams won’t be able to return to the ice until Jan. 26, 2021 at the earliest, and that is dependent on approval from the provincial government and public health officials.