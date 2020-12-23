Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Snow, winter weather moving across northern Ontario Wednesday, Environment Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ontario on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019., following a snow and ice storm.
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ontario on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019., following a snow and ice storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Significant snowfall over northern Ontario is expected to move west to east over the region starting Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter weather warnings for much of the area.

The agency says up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in some locations.

Read more: Special weather statement issued for GTA warning of heavy rain, snow

Drivers in the Thunder Bay and Kenora areas are warned of potentially hazardous road conditions, with heavy snow and strong winds.

Trending Stories

Snow is also forecast in Sudbury and North Bay before turning to rain by evening.

Residents in the eastern part of the region are being warned of the potential for another heavy snowfall on Christmas morning.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Snowstorm slams southern Alberta, causing chaos on roads' Snowstorm slams southern Alberta, causing chaos on roads
Snowstorm slams southern Alberta, causing chaos on roads
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioEnvironment CanadaSnowWeatherSnow stormOntario weatherNorthern Ontarionorthern ontario weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers