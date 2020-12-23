COVID-19 found at 3 Kingston schools

Send this page to someone via email

Four students within the Limestone District School Board have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the board.

In an email, the board says the students were notified by KFL&A public health on Dec. 22.

The schools with cases are:

Frontenac Secondary School (one case)

Bayridge Public School (one case)

J.R. Henderson Public School (two cases)

The Limestone District School Board says the new cases pose no risk to students and staff.

“No cohorts will be required to isolate at this time,” the school board said on Tuesday night.

The LDSB provided a list of reasons why the positive cases pose no risk:

The case(s) is learning or teaching virtually and has not been in the school.

The case(s) was already isolating and not attending school because they were previously identified as a close contact of a case.

The case(s) was not present at the school when they were infectious.

The school board says it will not provide additional details to maintain privacy and is working with KFL&A public health to stop the spread of the coronavirus within schools and in the community.

There are now five cases identified at LDSB schools.