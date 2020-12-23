White Christmas possible as snow on the way for London area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London area ahead of a system that could bring a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow to the region over the next few days.

Officials say they expect rain to begin Wednesday night ahead of an approaching low-pressure system, which will change that rain into snow.

The snow may become mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain for a period Thursday or Thursday night. By Christmas Day, the snow could become heavy at times, resulting in difficult travel conditions.

That could mean a white Christmas in the London region as the national weather agency is calling for accumulation in the five- to 15-centimetre range Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. They say a snowfall warning could be required if conditions call for it.

The statement is in place for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County.

Weather officials say there is considerable uncertainty as to the exact track of the low pressure system responsible for the rain and snow, which will affect how much snow may fall at a particular location.