Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

White Christmas possible as snow on the way for London area

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Environment Canada calling for a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow in the London region over the next few days.
Environment Canada calling for a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow in the London region over the next few days. 980 CFPL

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London area ahead of a system that could bring a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow to the region over the next few days.

Officials say they expect rain to begin Wednesday night ahead of an approaching low-pressure system, which will change that rain into snow.

The snow may become mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain for a period Thursday or Thursday night. By Christmas Day, the snow could become heavy at times, resulting in difficult travel conditions.

Trending Stories

Read more: How London, Ont., is keeping unsheltered folks warm this winter at 652 Elizabeth St.

That could mean a white Christmas in the London region as the national weather agency is calling for accumulation in the five- to 15-centimetre range Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. They say a snowfall warning could be required if conditions call for it.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement is in place for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County.

Weather officials say there is considerable uncertainty as to the exact track of the low pressure system responsible for the rain and snow, which will affect how much snow may fall at a particular location.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSnowRainFreezing RainSpecial Weather StatementForecastMiddlesex CountyStrathroyParkhillKomokaLondon regionWhite Christmas
Flyers
More weekly flyers