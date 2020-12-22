Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Four teens busted by Winnipeg police, RCMP, for string of armed robberies

By Sam Thompson Global News
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg.
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Four teens have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies at gas bars and convenience stores around Winnipeg, police said.

The robberies started Dec. 16 when a St. Marys Road gas bar was robbed at gunpoint, and a total of 10 similar robberies — nine in Winnipeg and one in Grunthal, Man. — took place over a three-day period.

In each case, a gun or knife was involved, but no victims were injured.

Winnipeg police said officers followed a vehicle that was leaving the area of the last robbery, a Corydon Avenue convenience store on Saturday evening, and chased it to the city limits, ultimately giving up the pursuit due to the speeds involved.

Read more: Four arrested, one in hospital after overnight Winnipeg armed robberies

Story continues below advertisement

Police tipped off area RCMP, who arrested David Michael Dueck, 19, the next day in the RM of Hanover, where they also found the suspect vehicle.

Trending Stories

A pair of 17-year-olds, one in Hanover, the other in Steinbach, were also arrested Sunday by RCMP and the Winnipeg Major Crimes Unit.

A fourth suspect, also 17, was arrested Monday with the help of St. Anne Police.

All four face a number of charges for armed robbery and related offences and are in custody.

Click to play video 'Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery' Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery
Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery – May 26, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWinnipeg policeManitoba RCMPArmed RobberyMajor Crimes UnitTeens Arrestedgas bar robberiesSt. Anne Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers