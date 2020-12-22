Four teens busted by Winnipeg police, RCMP, for string of armed robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Four teens have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies at gas bars and convenience stores around Winnipeg, police said.

The robberies started Dec. 16 when a St. Marys Road gas bar was robbed at gunpoint, and a total of 10 similar robberies — nine in Winnipeg and one in Grunthal, Man. — took place over a three-day period.

In each case, a gun or knife was involved, but no victims were injured.

Winnipeg police said officers followed a vehicle that was leaving the area of the last robbery, a Corydon Avenue convenience store on Saturday evening, and chased it to the city limits, ultimately giving up the pursuit due to the speeds involved.

Police tipped off area RCMP, who arrested David Michael Dueck, 19, the next day in the RM of Hanover, where they also found the suspect vehicle.

A pair of 17-year-olds, one in Hanover, the other in Steinbach, were also arrested Sunday by RCMP and the Winnipeg Major Crimes Unit.

A fourth suspect, also 17, was arrested Monday with the help of St. Anne Police.

All four face a number of charges for armed robbery and related offences and are in custody.

