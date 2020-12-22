Coronavirus: Phase 1 of delivery plan begins with first COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Nurses are expected to administer the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said another shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived and it plans to start immunizing with St. Paul’s Hospital ICU registered nurse Kathy Pickerl as the province moved into Phase 1 of its vaccine delivery plan.

Second in line to receive the vaccine will be critical care specialist Dr. Hassan Masri.

“As an ICU physician I’ve been at the front line of this pandemic since the beginning,” Masri said in a statement.

“I’ve seen the impact this disease has on patients, families, health care workers, and our communities. This vaccine gives us hope. It lets us know that the end to this fight may be in sight.

“We can’t stop following the guidelines — handwashing, wearing our masks, social distancing, closing our bubbles — but we can start thinking about life after COVID-19.”

The immunization pilot in Regina began vaccinating on Dec. 15. As of Monday, 1,519 health-care workers have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

SHA said the vaccine is also being made available to select staff at Parkside Extendicare, who will be among the remaining 431 health-care workers to be immunized in Regina in the coming days.

The first step of Phase 1 of the province’s vaccine delivery plan involves 1,950 health-care workers in Saskatoon ICUs, emergency departments, COVID units, testing and assessment centres receive their initial dose of the vaccine over several days.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered to recipients within three to four weeks, according to a press release.

“By the end of the month, nearly 4,000 health-care workers will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release.

“Pending approval, we expect the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine before the end of the month.”

Government officials expect that complex travel restrictions for the Pfizer vaccine will be revised in the coming days, and more vaccines will become available, including Moderna, enabling the delivery plan to move into priority sequencing.

They said the development would include long-term care and personal care home residents, those in the 80 and over age range, residents over 50 in northern and remote areas and those in the 70 to 79 year age range.

The SHA said widespread access to the vaccine for the general population is part of Phase 2 of the plan, tentatively beginning in April 2021.

