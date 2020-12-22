Power companies reporting electrical outages throughout Okanagan, Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Several power outages are being reported by BC Hydro on Tuesday morning.

The power company says heavy snowfall from the North Okanagan to the Central Okanagan has caused the outages, which stretch from Salmon Arm to Peachland.

“Our crews are responding to restore power to affected customers. We ask that if you see our crews and contractors out in the field, please maintain a physical distance of at least two metres,” said BC Hydro.

It reminded residents that downed power lines can be dangerous and to stay back at least 10 metres.

FortisBC is also reporting outages in the Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and northeast of Princeton.

To view BC Hydro’s power outage map, click here.

To view Fortis BC’s power outage map, click here.

