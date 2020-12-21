Coronavirus: Kingstonians react to Ford government’s announcement of 2nd COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

The looming coronavirus pandemic lockdown across Ontario is going to force all non-essential retailers to close while students will return to remote learning in the New Year, and a host of other services will be shuttered for 28 days.

In Kingston, Ont., residents react.

“I’m shocked they’re doing a kind of full province-wide (lockdown)”, says Kaner Zaber. “I thought it would be more regional.”

Zaber, a mother of two, is now thinking outside the box, trying to find a safe way to gather her extended Kingston family for Christmas.

“We’re talking about outdoor meals. A campfire dinner and things like that,” says Zaber. “So trying to be creative and still being able to be together safely.”

“I’ve pretty much been in lockdown this whole time,” says Portia Ball.

Ball, a babysitter, says she has kept her circle small since the first shutdown in March.

“I just go to work and look after these kids and the dog (referring to the children next to her),” says Ball, “And that’s all I really do besides seeing my parents … so just immediate family.”

“Honestly, it’s terrible to shut down again,” adds bookstore owner Nicola Malan.

Kingston business owners will be drawing on the experience of last spring as they prepare for a second lockdown.

Malan is disappointed it has come to this, but has a plan to keep operating.

“We’ll have the doors locked,” Malan says, “and we will be doing curbside pickup and payment over the phone.”

Like back in March, stores will be only allowed to have 50-per cent capacity.

Long lineups began forming outside local grocery stores in Kingston Monday morning, in anticipation of the Ford government’s announcement, which comes just days leading up to Christmas and the crush of last-minute shoppers.

But everyone Global News spoke to on Monday supports the premier’s move.

“There’s a lot of increased activity in our community (of COVID-19 cases)”, says Zaber. “That has me concerned and for my kids as well.”

“If we can get cases down, it’s the most important thing,” says Malan.

The new restrictions begin at 12:01am Boxing Day and will continue through until Saturday Jan. 23, in Kingston and region.

