Calgary police issue more tickets for COVID-19 rule violations

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s police chief is warning that people can’t pick and choose the public health orders they follow.

Chief Mark Neufeld made the comments on Monday after video surfaced last week showing a 21-year-old man being arrested at a south west Calgary rink.

He was taken into custody for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police said, despite the signs reminding people of public health restrictions, more than 40 people were using the rink.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not live in a society where a person can pick and choose the laws they follow,” Neufeld said.

“Laws become unenforceable if people are free to simply walk away from officers without identifying themselves. Tweet This

“There is a time and place to debate laws and you argue your innocence — and that is in the courts.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Neufeld said some people clearly have a problem with the rules while others don’t seem to understand them, so officers have been explaining the restrictions to people.

But Neufeld said the number of tickets they’ve been handing out in parks and homes is very low.

2:28 Court challenge launched against Alberta’s COVID-19 public health restrictions Court challenge launched against Alberta’s COVID-19 public health restrictions

He said they are being issued at mass gatherings like protests on the weekend where five criminal charges were laid.

Story continues below advertisement

He said around 30 tickets were handed out in the past week for Public Health Act and Face Covering Bylaw violations.

“Unfortunately we have been increasingly running into those who not only refuse to do their part but some have refused to comply with our request.

“Some have subjected our officers to abuse and personal attacks,” Neufeld said.

One of the rally organizers said the police could have handled the situation without making arrests.

“They could have just given tickets in a more safe environment,” said Jake Eskesen, with the Walk for Freedom organizing team.

“They could’ve even just ticketed them right there and then backed off and left it alone.” Tweet This

Calgary’s police chief says the majority of the interactions they’ve had with the public regarding the COVID-19 rules have been positive.

He advises people to consider the seriousness of the complaint before they report it and is reminding everyone that these rules are just temporary measures needed for a common goal.

Advertisement