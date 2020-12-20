Menu

Health

‘This is not an anti-mask rally’: 200 vehicles participate in weekend Freedom Convoy in southern Alberta

By Eloise Therien Global News
One of the vehicles that participated at Saturday's Freedom Convoy through Lethbridge.
One of the vehicles that participated at Saturday's Freedom Convoy through Lethbridge. Eloise Therien / Global News

A convoy of approximately 180 vehicles left Taber, Alta., around noon Saturday, making their way toward Lethbridge. There, around 20 more joined the procession through Scenic Drive, Whoop-Up Drive, and University Drive.

Steve —who organized the event and chose not to share his last name — said this was the third and final convoy this month.

“Each campaign has had different themes, and we’ve had multiple themes for each and every one,” he explained.

As a local business owner, Steve said his main goal is to raise awareness for buying from small businesses and “saving Christmas” by lifting Alberta’s current restrictions from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26.

Read more: Kelowna officer did not endorse COVID-19 ‘freedom rally’ with thumbs up, police say

Steve, the organizer, poses in front of his truck at the ENMAX Centre parking lot in Lethbridge.
Steve, the organizer, poses in front of his truck at the ENMAX Centre parking lot in Lethbridge. Eloise Therien/ Global News

“We’ve let people know that this is not an anti-mask rally, we encourage everyone to attend, because this lockdown has effected everyone.”

While Steve’s truck was equipped with a sign that read “Shop local, it matters more than ever,” others donned messages such as “Masks Don’t Save, Only Jesus Saves,” “Lockdowns do more harm than good,” and “Make Alberta Great Again.”

Out of respect for gathering and social distancing restrictions currently in place, Steve said everyone participating remained in their vehicles and went their separate ways once the procession ended, avoiding an “in-person” element.

A total of approximately 800 vehicles participated in the three convoys.

COVID-19LethbridgeMasksRallyLockdownTaberTrucksAlberta Freedom Convoy
